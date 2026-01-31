Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godfrey Phillips India posts steady Q3 FY26; PAT rises 8.7% YoY

Godfrey Phillips India posts steady Q3 FY26; PAT rises 8.7% YoY

Image
Last Updated : Jan 31 2026 | 11:51 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Godfrey Phillips India reported a steady performance in Q3 FY26, with consolidated net profit after tax rising 8.7% year-on-year to Rs 343 crore, compared with Rs 316 crore in Q3 FY25.

On a sequential basis, profit increased 12.6% from Rs 305 crore in Q2 FY26.

Gross sales value for the quarter stood at Rs 4,737 crore, marking a 19.7% YoY increase and a 19.2% rise over the Q2 FY26 quarter. Net revenue rose 15.1% YoY to Rs 1,829 crore, compared with Rs 1,589 crore a year ago. Sequentially, net revenue jumped 41.9% from Rs 1,289 crore in Q2 FY26.

EBITDA from operations came in at Rs 380 crore, up 5.3% YoY from Rs 361 crore in Q3 FY25. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, EBITDA increased 21.0% from Rs 314 crore. EBITDA margin stood at 8.0% in Q3 FY26, lower than 9.1% in the year-ago quarter and broadly unchanged from 7.9% in Q2 FY26.

Cost of goods sold increased 16.6% YoY and 61.6% QoQ to Rs 1,115 crore, reflecting higher sales volumes. As a result, gross profit rose 12.8% YoY and 19.2% sequentially to Rs 714 crore. Gross margin stood at 15.1%, compared with 16.0% in Q3 FY25 and 15.1% in Q2 FY26.

On the cost front, employee benefit expenses rose sharply by 36.8% YoY to Rs 119 crore, while other expenses increased 16.2% YoY to Rs 215 crore during the quarter.

Godfrey Phillips India is engaged in manufacturing of cigarettes and tobacco products and trading of cigarettes, tobacco products and other retail products.

Shares of Godfrey Phillips India rose 0.43% to settle at Rs 2035 on Friday, 30 January 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Meesho posts wider losses despite strong revenue growth in Q3 FY26

SEBI scraps Letter of Confirmation, mandates direct credit of securities to demat accounts

MPS acquires US-based Unbound Medicine

Board of B2B Software Technologies recommends First Interim dividend

Board of Power Grid Corporation of India recommends Second Interim dividend

First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story