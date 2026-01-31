Godfrey Phillips India posts steady Q3 FY26; PAT rises 8.7% YoY

Godfrey Phillips India reported a steady performance in Q3 FY26, with consolidated net profit after tax rising 8.7% year-on-year to Rs 343 crore, compared with Rs 316 crore in Q3 FY25.

On a sequential basis, profit increased 12.6% from Rs 305 crore in Q2 FY26.

Gross sales value for the quarter stood at Rs 4,737 crore, marking a 19.7% YoY increase and a 19.2% rise over the Q2 FY26 quarter. Net revenue rose 15.1% YoY to Rs 1,829 crore, compared with Rs 1,589 crore a year ago. Sequentially, net revenue jumped 41.9% from Rs 1,289 crore in Q2 FY26.

EBITDA from operations came in at Rs 380 crore, up 5.3% YoY from Rs 361 crore in Q3 FY25. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, EBITDA increased 21.0% from Rs 314 crore. EBITDA margin stood at 8.0% in Q3 FY26, lower than 9.1% in the year-ago quarter and broadly unchanged from 7.9% in Q2 FY26.

Cost of goods sold increased 16.6% YoY and 61.6% QoQ to Rs 1,115 crore, reflecting higher sales volumes. As a result, gross profit rose 12.8% YoY and 19.2% sequentially to Rs 714 crore. Gross margin stood at 15.1%, compared with 16.0% in Q3 FY25 and 15.1% in Q2 FY26. On the cost front, employee benefit expenses rose sharply by 36.8% YoY to Rs 119 crore, while other expenses increased 16.2% YoY to Rs 215 crore during the quarter. Godfrey Phillips India is engaged in manufacturing of cigarettes and tobacco products and trading of cigarettes, tobacco products and other retail products.