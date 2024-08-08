Godfrey Phillips India standalone net profit declines 23.93% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.00% to Rs 1158.22 croreNet profit of Godfrey Phillips India declined 23.93% to Rs 223.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 293.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.00% to Rs 1158.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1034.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1158.221034.11 12 OPM %21.9424.04 -PBDT348.39370.09 -6 PBT313.51334.09 -6 NP223.28293.53 -24
