Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Walchandnagar Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.73 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Walchandnagar Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.73 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 17.83% to Rs 79.17 crore

Net Loss of Walchandnagar Industries reported to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 11.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.83% to Rs 79.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 67.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales79.1767.19 18 OPM %-16.19-3.35 -PBDT0.88-7.17 LP PBT-1.73-11.41 85 NP-1.73-11.41 85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Indian equities poised for lower opening ahead of RBI rate decision today

Thousands rally in solidarity with minorities amid UK anti-immigrant riots

Hunter Biden hired by Romanian to 'influence' US agencies: Prosecutors

Ukraine penetrates Russia's southern border, triggering fierce clashes

RBI MPC 2024 LIVE updates: Monetary Policy Committee set to announce decision on repo rate today

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story