Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Abbott India standalone net profit rises 13.01% in the June 2024 quarter

Abbott India standalone net profit rises 13.01% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 5.32% to Rs 1557.61 crore

Net profit of Abbott India rose 13.01% to Rs 328.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 290.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.32% to Rs 1557.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1479.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1557.611479.00 5 OPM %25.1024.00 -PBDT455.59407.66 12 PBT437.22390.49 12 NP328.01290.24 13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Thousands rally in solidarity with minorities amid UK anti-immigrant riots

Hunter Biden hired by Romanian to 'influence' US agencies: Prosecutors

Ukraine penetrates Russia's southern border, triggering fierce clashes

RBI MPC 2024 LIVE updates: Monetary Policy Committee set to announce decision on repo rate today

These companies reported turnaround in Q1; what lies ahead for stocks?

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story