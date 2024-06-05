Godrej Consumer Products Ltd gains for third straight session

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 1439.75, up 6.77% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 36.45% in last one year as compared to a 19.62% jump in NIFTY and a 12.71% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1439.75, up 6.77% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.67% on the day, quoting at 22249. The Sensex is at 73373.23, up 1.8%. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd has gained around 15.17% in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55172.5, up 4.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 40 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.83 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1443.85, up 6.85% on the day. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is up 36.45% in last one year as compared to a 19.62% jump in NIFTY and a 12.71% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 112.37 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News