Godrej Consumer Q1 PAT jumps 41% YoY to Rs 451 cr; forays into Pet Care biz

Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) reported 41.36% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 450.69 crore in Q1 FY25 as comapred with Rs 318.82 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 3.4% YoY to Rs 3,331.58 crore during the quarter. Revenue from operations fell 3.4% YoY to Rs 3,331.58 crore during the quarter. Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 644.03 crore in Q1 FY25, up 34.21% YoY. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp During the quarter, EBITDA grew 13% YoY and EBITDA margin increased by 310 bps to 21.9%. India business organic volume grew by 8% and reported volume grew by 10%. Home care segment grew 8%. Household Insecticides volume growth was stable at low-single digit, impacted by severe heatwaves. Air Fresheners continue to consistently deliver double-digit volume growth. Fabric Care delivered strong double-digit volume growth. After a strong performance, Godrej Fab has been scaled up nationally across select channels and general trade in select states.

Personal care segment increased 6%. Personal Wash delivers stable volume growth at low single-digit. Magic Handwash continues to deliver strong double-digit volume growth and gain share. Park Avenue and KamaSutra continue to deliver a healthy sales run-rate; delivered sales of Rs 153 crore.

Indonesia sales grew by 11% in constant currency terms and 3% in INR terms. INR sales was impacted by significant currency depreciation. Volumes grew by 7%.

Africa, USA and Middle East (organic) sales declined 25% in INR terms and 10% in constant currency terms, year-on-year while Latin America and SAARC sales grew by 7% in INR terms and grew by 147% in constant currency terms, year-on-year.

GAUM organic sales declined by 10% in constant currency terms and performance in INR terms was further impacted by the devaluation of Naira. Absolute EBITDA has increased from Rs 66 crore to Rs 78 crore.

Sudhir Sitapati, managing director and CEO, GCPL, said, We remain focused on driving volume-led growth along with healthy investments in our brands and improvement in profitability. We continue to have a strong balance sheet. We are on track in our journey to reduce wasted cost and are deploying this to drive profitable and sustainable volume growth across our portfolio through category development.

Today, we are announcing the formation of Godrej Pet Care (GPC), a subsidiary of GCPL. Pet foods is already a Rs 5,000 crore category with many decades of late teens growth ahead. To give a perspective, only around10% of Indians own a pet of which only 10% feed packaged food and that too only 40% of the time. Calorie conversion in India is only 4%. China, which was remarkably similar to India 15 years ago, has 20% pet ownership with a calorie conversion of 25%.

GCPL will invest the entire capital of Rs 500 crore in GPC over a period of 5 years, post which we see GPC becoming cash flow positive. GAVL will be our manufacturing and R&D partner. Lead times to set up capex are long, and we hope to commence manufacturing in the second half of next year.

Meanwhile, the companys board has declared interim dividend of Rs 5 per share for financial year 2024-2025. The record date is fixed as on Friday, 16 August 2024. The dividend will be paid on or before Friday 6 September 2024.

Further, the companys board approved to enter into Pet Care business through its subsidiary. It will invest Rs 500 crore over a period of 5 years in one of its subsidiary company. Plan to commence production in second half of FY 2026. Pet Foods is a approximately Rs 5,000 crore category, with a potential of strong double-digit growth for the next few decades, the company stated in exchange filing.

Godrej Consumer Products is an Indian consumer goods company. The company's products include soap, hair colorants, toiletries and liquid detergents.

The scrip declined 3.53% to Rs 1450.80 on the BSE.

