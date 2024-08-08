Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Clearing cycle of cheques to be reduced

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India noted today at present, cheque clearing through Cheque Truncation System (CTS) operates in a batch processing mode and has a clearing cycle of up to two working days. It is proposed to reduce the clearing cycle by introducing continuous clearing with 'on-realisation-settlement in CTS. This means that cheques will be cleared within a few hours on the day of presentation. This will speed up cheque payments and benefit both the payer and the payee.

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 12:44 PM IST

