RBI enhances limit for tax payments through UPI from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, introduces facility of "Delegated Payments" in UPI

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India stated today the transaction limit for UPI is Rs 1 lakh except for certain category of payments which have higher transaction limits. It has now been decided to enhance the limit for tax payments through UPI from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh per transaction. This will further ease tax payments by consumers through UPI. It is also proposed to introduce a facility of "Delegated Payments" in UPI. This would enable an individual (primary user) to allow another individual (secondary user) to make UPI transactions up to a limit from the primary user's bank account without the need for the secondary user to have a separate bank account linked to UPI. This will further deepen the reach and usage of digital payments.


First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 12:39 PM IST

