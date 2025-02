Godrej Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 30.11% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.57% to Rs 161.76 crore

Net profit of Godrej Housing Finance declined 30.11% to Rs 12.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 17.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 35.57% to Rs 161.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 119.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.161.76119.3285.9982.3016.1221.2612.5617.9712.5617.97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News