Vikas Telecom Pvt standalone net profit rises 39.23% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Vikas Telecom Pvt rose 39.23% to Rs 26.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 18.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 4.81% to Rs 178.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 170.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.178.47170.2883.0883.0589.2578.3042.9629.1926.3718.94

