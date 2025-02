Hedge Finance standalone net profit rises 96.32% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.51% to Rs 13.54 crore

Net profit of Hedge Finance rose 96.32% to Rs 2.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 19.51% to Rs 13.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 11.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.13.5411.3359.3158.963.151.973.001.832.671.36

