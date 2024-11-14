Godrej Inds jumps after Q2 PAT surges to Rs 288 cr

Godrej Industries rallied 7.35% to Rs 1000.85 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 229.5% to Rs 287.62 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 87.30 crore in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 22% YoY to Rs 4,804.96 crore in Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax jumped 78.61% YoY to Rs 428.66 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses increased 17.6% to Rs 4,815.08 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 4,094.51 crore in Q2 FY24. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 2418.57 crore (up 1.53% YoY), employee benefit expense was at Rs 340.80 crore (up 11.37% YoY), finance cost stood at Rs 476.92 crore (up 43.17% YoY) during the period under review.

On standalone basis, the company reported net profit of Rs 152.52 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 6.11 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 31.33% YoY to Rs 1075.46 crore in Q2 FY25.

Godrej Industries, a Godrej Group Company, is a conglomerate with a significant presence in home and personal care, animal feeds, dairy and agri-products, poultry, oil palm plantation and real estate.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News