Banco Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 109.80% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.81% to Rs 888.81 crore

Net profit of Banco Products (India) rose 109.80% to Rs 138.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 66.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 23.81% to Rs 888.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 717.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.888.81717.9123.1517.06216.55119.73197.09104.07138.7066.11

