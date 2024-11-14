Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Banco Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 109.80% in the September 2024 quarter

Banco Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 109.80% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 9:22 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 23.81% to Rs 888.81 crore

Net profit of Banco Products (India) rose 109.80% to Rs 138.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 66.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 23.81% to Rs 888.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 717.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales888.81717.91 24 OPM %23.1517.06 -PBDT216.55119.73 81 PBT197.09104.07 89 NP138.7066.11 110

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 100 pts higher at 77,800; Nifty at 23,550; Eicher jumps 6%

Delhi AQI 'severe' for day 2; Grap-III anti-pollution plan yet to be issued

Brazil's G20 priorities align with those India had in 2024: Foreign secy

LIVE news: Biden, Xi Jinping to meet in Peru on Nov 16 at Apec Summit, says White House

Marco Rubio will be true friend to allies, warrior against rivals: Trump

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story