Munjal Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 35.10% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 9:22 AM IST
Sales decline 4.07% to Rs 522.49 crore

Net profit of Munjal Auto Industries rose 35.10% to Rs 18.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.07% to Rs 522.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 544.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales522.49544.68 -4 OPM %5.876.62 -PBDT35.2436.09 -2 PBT20.6222.18 -7 NP18.6313.79 35

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

