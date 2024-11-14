Munjal Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 35.10% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.07% to Rs 522.49 crore

Net profit of Munjal Auto Industries rose 35.10% to Rs 18.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.07% to Rs 522.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 544.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.522.49544.685.876.6235.2436.0920.6222.1818.6313.79

