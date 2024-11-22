Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Inds rises after board OKs NCD issue worth Rs 1,000 cr

Godrej Inds rises after board OKs NCD issue worth Rs 1,000 cr

Image
Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Godrej Industries advanced 2.73% to Rs 1,028.20 after its board approved the allotment of 1,00,000 non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating to Rs 1,000 crore on a private placement basis.

The terms of the series 1 debenture, which are rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable, and non-convertible, include a face value of Rs 1 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 500 crore, with a tenor of 3 years and 6 months. These NCDs have a fixed coupon rate of 8.10%.

The terms of the Series 2 debentures, which are rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable, and non-convertible, include a face value of Rs 1 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 500 crore, with a term of 5 years. These NCDs have a fixed coupon rate of 8.15%.

Both these debentures will be listed on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE).

Godrej Industries, a Godrej Group Company, is a conglomerate with a significant presence in home and personal care, animal feeds, dairy and agri-products, poultry, oil palm plantations, and real estate.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Raymond receives NOC from exchanges for demerger of its realty business

Air pollution crisis: Buy health insurance policy that covers your lungs

Adani Group faces funding concerns after US indictment against founder

Stock Market Rally Highlights: Sensex soars 1,960 pts, Nifty ends above 23,900; SBI, TCS jump 4%

LIVE: SC seeks report on trucks' entry in Delhi, says will review Grap-IV restrictions

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 3:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story