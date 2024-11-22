Godrej Inds rises after board OKs NCD issue worth Rs 1,000 cr

Godrej Industries advanced 2.73% to Rs 1,028.20 after its board approved the allotment of 1,00,000 non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating to Rs 1,000 crore on a private placement basis.

The terms of the series 1 debenture, which are rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable, and non-convertible, include a face value of Rs 1 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 500 crore, with a tenor of 3 years and 6 months. These NCDs have a fixed coupon rate of 8.10%.

The terms of the Series 2 debentures, which are rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable, and non-convertible, include a face value of Rs 1 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 500 crore, with a term of 5 years. These NCDs have a fixed coupon rate of 8.15%.

Both these debentures will be listed on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE).

Godrej Industries, a Godrej Group Company, is a conglomerate with a significant presence in home and personal care, animal feeds, dairy and agri-products, poultry, oil palm plantations, and real estate.

