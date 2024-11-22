Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Reserve money rises 0.36% on weekly basis

Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation edged down by 0.1% on the week to stand at Rs 35.61 lakh crore as on November 15, 2024. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money rose by 0.36% on the week to Rs 47.32 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 6.1% on a year ago basis compared to 4.3% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation gained 1.4% so far while the reserve money has edged up by 2.2%.

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 3:44 PM IST

