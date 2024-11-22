Provident Housing launches new residential project in Chennai 'Provident Bayscape'

Provident Housing will launch its latest residential project, Provident Bayscape, in Chennai this Saturday (23 November 2024).

Strategically located on Kelambakkam-Vandalur Road, Provident Bayscape is a unique residential project that blends modern living with cultural heritage. Spanning 5.35 acres, the project offers 676 residential units in spacious 2 and 3-bedroom configurations spanning four towers. The size of 2 BHK units ranges from 993 sq. ft. to 1,107 sq. ft., and 3 BHK units between 1,309 sq. ft. and 1,424 sq. ft. Homes in Provident Bayscape are vaastu compliant and feature several design aspects unique to Chennai residents' needs, including designated 'Kolam' area, dedicated 'puja' space, and a separate handwash area.

Bayscape has 46.5% open area adorned with native and indigenous trees, ensuring ample light and ventilation. Additionally, the project's residents will get over 25+ lifestyle amenities, including a 10,000 sq. ft. clubhouse, large swimming pool, fully equipped gymnasium, kids' play area, relaxing yoga deck, and pet park. The project is designed to provide optimal comfort and functionality for aspiring homeowners.

Located in the southern suburbs of Chennai, the project is close to major tech parks like the Siruseri IT Park, ELCOT SEZ, and Pacifica Tech Park and educational institutions like the Chettinad Dental College and Research Institute and the Hindustan College of Arts & Science. It also offers excellent connectivity to Kovalam Beach, Marina Mall, and healthcare facilities like Chettinad Super Speciality Hospital and Supreme Hospital.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News