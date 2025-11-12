Godrej Inds slides after Q2 PAT decline 16% YoY to Rs 242 cr

Godrej Industries slipped 1.98% to Rs 1,048.75 after the company reported a 15.69% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 242.47 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 287.62 crore recorded in Q2 FY26.However, revenue from operations rose 4.72% YoY to Rs 5,032.14 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.
On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the companys consolidated net profit fell 30.56%, while revenue rose 12.83%.
Total expenses rose 16.36% to Rs 5,602.86 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Rs 4,815.08 crore in Q2 FY25. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 2,796.59 crore (up 15.62% YoY) and Employee benefit expenses was at Rs 474.81 crore (up 39.32% YoY) during the period under review.
Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter stood at Rs 723.19 crore in Q2 FY26, up 68.70% from Rs 428.66 crore reported in Q2 FY25.
On half-year basis, the company's net profit shed 3.01% to Rs 591.70 crore on 4.84% increase in revenue to Rs 9,491.94 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.
Godrej Industries is engaged in the business of chemicals, agri inputs, estate and property development, hospitality, vegetable oil, finance and investments, dairy, animal feeds, and other related activities.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app