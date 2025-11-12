Godrej Inds slides after Q2 PAT decline 16% YoY to Rs 242 cr

Godrej Industries slipped 1.98% to Rs 1,048.75 after the company reported a 15.69% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 242.47 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 287.62 crore recorded in Q2 FY26.

However, revenue from operations rose 4.72% YoY to Rs 5,032.14 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the companys consolidated net profit fell 30.56%, while revenue rose 12.83%.

Total expenses rose 16.36% to Rs 5,602.86 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Rs 4,815.08 crore in Q2 FY25. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 2,796.59 crore (up 15.62% YoY) and Employee benefit expenses was at Rs 474.81 crore (up 39.32% YoY) during the period under review.