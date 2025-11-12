Rail Vikas Nigam Q2 PAT slides 20% YoY to Rs 230 cr

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) reported a 19.72% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 230.29 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 286.88 crore recorded in Q2 FY26.

Revenue from operations rose 5.52% YoY to Rs 5,122.98 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

On sequentially, the companys consolidated net profit surged 71.18% and 31.06% rise in revenue.

Total expenses rose 5.99% to Rs 5,015 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Rs 4,731.52 crore in Q2 FY25. Expense of operation stood at Rs 4,767.02 crore (down 5.94% YoY) and Employee benefit expenses was at Rs 52.60 crore (up 15.98% YoY) during the period under review.

Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter stood at Rs 342.39 crore in Q2 FY26, down 12.05% from Rs 389.31 crore reported in Q2 FY25.

On half-year basis, the company's net profit fell 28.57% to Rs 364.82 crore on 1.15% increase in revenue to Rs 9,031.75 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, institution buildings, etc.

The counter rose 0.42% to Rs 319.05 on the BSE.

