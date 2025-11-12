GSFC rallies after strong Q2 performance

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) jumped 5.05% to Rs 193.35 after the company reported a healthy set of numbers for the quarter ended September 2025.

On a consolidated basis, net sales rose 20.96% year-on-year to Rs 3,187.37 crore, compared with Rs 2,635.17 crore in Q2 FY25. Sequentially, revenue grew 45.91% from Rs 2,184.41 crore in Q1 FY26.

At the profitability level, profit before tax (PBT) grew 10.68% YoY and 132.26% sequentially to Rs 428.49 crore in Q2 FY26. Net profit came in at Rs 324.07 crore, up 8.67% YoY and 133.9% QoQ. Current tax expense surged 121.7% YoY due to higher profitability.