JB Chemicals Q2 PAT jumps 19% YoY to Rs 208 cr

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals reported consolidated net profit surged 19% to Rs 207.82 crore on an 8.4% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,084.90 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 279.15 crore in Q2 FY26, up 18% from Rs 236.53 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

In Q2 FY26, operating EBITDA stood at Rs 319 crore, up 12%, compared with Rs 285 crore posted in the same quarter last year. Operating EBITDA margin stood at 29.4% in Q2 FY26 as against 28.4% in Q2 FY25.

Nikhil Chopra, CEO and whole-time director of JB Pharma, stated, The companys domestic business continued to outperform the market, with all major brands delivering robust growth. Our focus on driving steady volume growth across key brandsincluding recently acquired portfolioscontinues to yield good results. On the international front, momentum in our CDMO business has returned, supported by a solid order book that positions us for further growth in the second half of the year.

Over the years, JB has consistently delivered strong revenue and margin performance. We are confident in sustaining this positive momentum as we progress toward our operational and strategic goals for the current year and beyond. As we chart the path ahead, our focus remains on building a progressive, agile, and future-ready organization.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals manufactures a wide range of pharmaceutical formulation specialties, radiodiagnostics, APIs, and intermediates.

Shares of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals shed 0.41% to Rs 1,819.25 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

