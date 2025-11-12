JB Chemicals Q2 PAT jumps 19% YoY to Rs 208 cr

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals reported consolidated net profit surged 19% to Rs 207.82 crore on an 8.4% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,084.90 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 279.15 crore in Q2 FY26, up 18% from Rs 236.53 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

In Q2 FY26, operating EBITDA stood at Rs 319 crore, up 12%, compared with Rs 285 crore posted in the same quarter last year. Operating EBITDA margin stood at 29.4% in Q2 FY26 as against 28.4% in Q2 FY25.

Nikhil Chopra, CEO and whole-time director of JB Pharma, stated, The companys domestic business continued to outperform the market, with all major brands delivering robust growth. Our focus on driving steady volume growth across key brandsincluding recently acquired portfolioscontinues to yield good results. On the international front, momentum in our CDMO business has returned, supported by a solid order book that positions us for further growth in the second half of the year.