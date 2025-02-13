Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Industries jumps after Q3 PAT rises 77% YoY

Godrej Industries jumps after Q3 PAT rises 77% YoY

Image
Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Godrej Industries jumped 4.8% to Rs 851.80 after the company's consolidated net profit rose 76.86% to Rs 188.20 crore on 34.39% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 4,824.83 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2023.

Profit before tax jumped 93.06% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 416.68 crore in Q3 December 2024. PBDIT (profit before depreciation, interest, and taxes) jumped 57% YoY to Rs 1,033 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses rose 29% to Rs 4,843.87 crore in Q3FY25 over Q3FY24. During the quarter, cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 2466.59 crore (up 17.96% YoY), development & construction cost was at Rs 3379.14 crore (up 46.82% YoY) and employee benefits expense was at Rs 368.51 crore (up 27.84% YoY).

Godrej Industries is engaged in the business of chemicals, agri inputs, estate and property development, hospitality, vegetable oil, finance and investments, dairy, animal feeds, and other related activities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SMS Lifesciences India spurts as Q3 PAT jumps 18% YoY to Rs 5 cr

Indices trade higher; realty shares advance

Sensex gains 444 pts; metal shares shine

Bharat Forge posts 8.4% YoY fall in Q3 PAT to Rs 346 crore; EBITDA margin at 28.1%

NSE SME Solarium Green Energy rises on listing day

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story