Indices trade higher; realty shares advance

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, gained 464.23 points or 0.61% to 76,635.31. The Nifty 50 index added 151.85 points or 0.66% to 23,197.10.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index jumped 1.03%, and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rallied 0.61%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,397 shares rose and 1,366 shares fell. A total of 139 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.91% to 14.61. The Nifty 27 February 2025 futures were trading at 23,275, at a premium of 77.9 points as compared with the spot at 23,197.10.
The Nifty option chain for the 27 February 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 57.7 lakh contracts at the 24,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 58.8 lakh contracts was seen at 23,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Realty index advanced 1.41% to 851.20. The index dropped 7.25% in the previous three consecutive trading sessions.
Godrej Properties (up 5.04%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 2.07%), DLF (up 1.98%), Brigade Enterprises (up 1.3%), Raymond (up 1.03%), Sobha (up 0.4%) and Macrotech Developers (up 0.28%) advanced.
On the other hand, Mahindra Lifespace Developers (down 1.56%), Oberoi Realty (down 0.16%) and Phoenix Mills (down 0%) edged lower.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Natco Pharma tanked 17.95% after the companys consolidated net profit declined 37.75% to Rs 132.4 crore on 37.41% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 474.8 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.
Godawari Power and ISPAT declined 1.99% after the company's consolidated net profit dropped 36.85% to Rs 144.78 crore on 0.86% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 1,297.60 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.
NIBE tumbled 7.96% after the companys consolidated net profit declined 56.23% to Rs 1.93 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 4.41 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations was at Rs 148.68 crore in Q3 FY25, zoomed 137.16% as against Rs 62.69 crore posted in same quarter last year.
