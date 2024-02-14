Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Properties acquires 12.5 acres of land in Hyderabad

Feb 14 2024
For residential development with revenue potential of Rs 3,500 cr

Godrej Properties (GPL) announced that it has acquired ~12.5 acre of land in Rajendra Nagar in Hyderabad. Hyderabad is expected to be an important market for the Mumbai based developer in the years ahead. The land is located in a strategic and high-potential area in Rajendra Nagar. The development on this land is estimated to have a potential of ~ 4 million square feet of saleable area comprising primarily of premium residential apartments of various configurations with an estimated revenue potential of ~Rs 3,500 crore.

The project will cater to the aspirations of discerning home buyers in Hyderabad, who are looking for a high-quality living experience with modern amenities and design.Rajendra Nagar has a well-developed physical and social infrastructure with the presence of schools, colleges, hospitals, and retail outlets. The location offers connectivity to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and all major social and commercial hubs of Hyderabad city.

Feb 14 2024

