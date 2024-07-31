Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Godrej Properties acquires 46-acre land parcel in Indore

Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
For development of plotted residential units

Godrej Properties announced that it has acquired ~46-acre land parcel in Indore. The development on this land will primarily comprise plotted residential units and will offer an estimated saleable area of ~1.16 million square feet.

The land is located just off Indore-Ujjain Road, a major upcoming corridor of Indore, that is slated to be widened to a 6-lane highway and an important residential and commercial area in the city. The location offers good connectivity to key landmarks such as the Indore International Airport, Indore Junction railway station, educational institutes, and medical infrastructure.

The proposed expansion of Metro lines, the growth of corporate and IT sectors, and ongoing infrastructure development have further contributed to the growth of the residential real estate market in the city.

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 9:05 AM IST

