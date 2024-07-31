Mindspace Business Parks REIT consolidated net profit rises 0.60% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.54% to Rs 638.16 croreNet profit of Mindspace Business Parks REIT rose 0.60% to Rs 128.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 127.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.54% to Rs 638.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 593.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales638.16593.40 8 OPM %71.2171.77 -PBDT331.23327.60 1 PBT234.32234.30 0 NP128.27127.50 1
