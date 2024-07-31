Mindspace Business Parks REIT consolidated net profit rises 0.60% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.54% to Rs 638.16 crore

Net profit of Mindspace Business Parks REIT rose 0.60% to Rs 128.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 127.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.54% to Rs 638.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 593.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.638.16593.4071.2171.77331.23327.60234.32234.30128.27127.50

