IIFL Home Finance standalone net profit rises 8.66% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 22.53% to Rs 889.45 crore

Net profit of IIFL Home Finance rose 8.66% to Rs 247.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 227.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 22.53% to Rs 889.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 725.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales889.45725.92 23 OPM %77.1478.43 -PBDT325.04299.24 9 PBT320.54296.10 8 NP247.31227.61 9

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

