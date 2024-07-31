IIFL Samasta Finance standalone net profit rises 30.21% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.12% to Rs 716.51 crore

Net profit of IIFL Samasta Finance rose 30.21% to Rs 119.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 91.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 23.12% to Rs 716.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 581.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.716.51581.9852.8254.58159.19122.58154.38118.54119.2691.59

