IIFL Samasta Finance standalone net profit rises 30.21% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.12% to Rs 716.51 croreNet profit of IIFL Samasta Finance rose 30.21% to Rs 119.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 91.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 23.12% to Rs 716.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 581.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales716.51581.98 23 OPM %52.8254.58 -PBDT159.19122.58 30 PBT154.38118.54 30 NP119.2691.59 30
