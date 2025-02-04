Godrej Properties jumps after Q3 PAT soars 161% YoY

Godrej Properties rose 3.13% to Rs 2392 after the company reported strong Q3FY25 results.

On a consolidated basis, the real estate major's net profit surged 161% to Rs 163 crore while total income jumped 133% to Rs 1,222 crore in Q3 December 2024 (Q3 FY25) over Q3 December 2023 (Q3 FY24). Profit before tax surged 133% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 220 crore in Q3 FY25.

Adjusted EBITDA stood at Rs 309 crore in Q3 FY25, up 84% YoY. It fell 6% over Q2 September 2024 (Q2 FY25).

Godrej Properties has set a booking value target of Rs 27,000 crore for FY25. In nine-month ended December 2024 (9M FY25), the firm achieved bookings of Rs 19,281 crore, representing 71% of their target. Customer collections also saw significant progress, reaching Rs 10,086 crore, representing 67% of the FY25 target of Rs 15,000 crore. In terms of physical progress, the company delivered 11.9 million sq. ft. of projects, achieving 79% of their 15 million sq. ft. guidance for FY25. Business development through expected booking value has exceeded expectations, with achievements of Rs 23,450 crore in 9M FY25, surpassing the Rs 20,000 crore target.

The company's net debt stood at Rs 3848 crore as on 31 December 2024. Net debt-to-equity ratio stood 0.23 as on 31 December 2024, lower than 0.70 as on 30 September 2024 and 0.71 as on 30 June 2024.

Godrej Properties, India's largest residential real estate developer by booking value in FY24, has delivered approximately 59 million sq. ft. of real estate since FY2018 and holds a substantial portfolio of ~240 million sq. ft. of saleable area across the country.

