Thomas Cook (India) Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Triveni Turbine Ltd, Ajanta Pharma Ltd, Trent Ltd and Paradeep Phosphates Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 February 2025.

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd lost 12.53% to Rs 143.1 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54887 shares in the past one month.

Triveni Turbine Ltd tumbled 9.30% to Rs 575. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33517 shares in the past one month.

Ajanta Pharma Ltd crashed 6.69% to Rs 2787.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5605 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3836 shares in the past one month.

Trent Ltd pared 5.86% to Rs 5775.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 72093 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32616 shares in the past one month.

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd corrected 5.76% to Rs 111.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

