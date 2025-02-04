Shankara Building Products Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

DIC India Ltd, Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd, Arihant Superstructures Ltd and Mirza International Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 February 2025.

Shankara Building Products Ltd crashed 12.46% to Rs 544.3 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 10553 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3068 shares in the past one month.

DIC India Ltd lost 12.27% to Rs 634.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 122 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 248 shares in the past one month.

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd tumbled 12.05% to Rs 218.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 89512 shares in the past one month.

Arihant Superstructures Ltd plummeted 9.13% to Rs 460. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 30928 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7896 shares in the past one month.

Mirza International Ltd dropped 8.32% to Rs 38.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48052 shares in the past one month.

