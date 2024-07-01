Godrej Properties to develop 11-acre land parcel in Hinjewadi, Pune

With estimated revenue potential of Rs 1,800 cr

Godrej Properties announced that it will develop ~11-acre land parcel in Hinjewadi, Pune.

The development on this land will comprise primarily Group Housing & High Street Retail.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The project will have a developable potential of ~ 2.2 million square feet with an estimated revenue potential of ~ Rs 1,800 crore.

The land parcel is strategically located near the upcoming Megapolis Metro Station and offers good connectivity to Major IT hubs in Hinjewadi, Pune along with access to schools, hospitals, malls, restaurants, and premium hotels.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News