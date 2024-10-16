Godrej Properties to develop group housing project in Kharghar

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
With revenue potential of Rs 3,500 cr

Godrej Properties announced that it has emerged as the highest bidder to develop a group housing project at a premium location in Sector 5-A, Kharghar according to e-auction portal of City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO).

The plots, measuring 6.54 acres, will offer a development potential of ~ 2 million square feet, comprising premium residential apartments of varied configurations, with an estimated combined revenue potential of ~ Rs 3,500 crore.

Sector 5-A, Kharghar, enjoys excellent connectivity with key transport hubs, including Kharghar & CBD Belapur Railway Stations, metro connectivity as well as the Sion-Panvel Expressway. The area is in proximity to Kharghar residential node and boasts of a well-developed social infrastructure with healthcare facilities and educational institutions. This development will enjoy excellent views of the Kharghar hills.

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 9:09 AM IST

