Stock alert: KEI Inds, Rallies India, Ceigall India, PNC Infratech

Securities in F&O ban: Bandhan Bank, Chambal Fertilizers & Chemicals , Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC), Granules India , Hindustan Copper, IDFC First Bank, IEX, Manappuram Finance, National Aluminium, PNB, RBL Bank, Sail, Tata Chemical. Upcoming results: Bajaj Auto, Crisil, Himadri Speciality Chemical, L&T Technology Services, Mphasis. Stocks to watch: KEI Industries consolidated net profit jumped 10.71% to Rs 155 crore as compared with Rs 140 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue increased 17.22% YoY to Rs 2,280 crore in during the quarter. The board approved to raise Rs 2000 crore from QIP

Rallis India reported a 20% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 98 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 82 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue increased 11.5% to Rs 928 crore in Q2 FY25.

Ceigaill India was declared as level1 bidder for a project worth RS 207 crore in Jharkhand.

PNC Infratech has received two letters of acceptance from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corp. for contracts aggregating Rs 4,630 crore. The first order of Rs 2,268 crore includes construction of the access-controlled Pune Ring Road in Pune district. The second contract of Rs 2,362 crore involves constructing an access-controlled expressway connector to the Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra.

G R Infraprojects has received a letter of acceptance from Maharashtra Government for a Rs 1,886 crore project.

Power Finance Corporation arm transfers units Jamnagar Transmission and Naval Transmission to Adani Energy Solutions.

