KEI Industries consolidated net profit rises 10.41% in the September 2024 quarter

KEI Industries consolidated net profit rises 10.41% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 17.21% to Rs 2279.65 crore

Net profit of KEI Industries rose 10.41% to Rs 154.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 140.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.21% to Rs 2279.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1944.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2279.651944.91 17 OPM %9.6810.40 -PBDT224.20203.99 10 PBT207.87188.42 10 NP154.81140.21 10

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 7:54 AM IST

