KEI Industries consolidated net profit rises 10.41% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of KEI Industries rose 10.41% to Rs 154.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 140.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.21% to Rs 2279.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1944.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2279.651944.919.6810.40224.20203.99207.87188.42154.81140.21

