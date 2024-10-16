Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Krishana Phoschem standalone net profit declines 13.26% in the September 2024 quarter

Krishana Phoschem standalone net profit declines 13.26% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 13.46% to Rs 300.56 crore

Net profit of Krishana Phoschem declined 13.26% to Rs 16.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.46% to Rs 300.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 264.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales300.56264.90 13 OPM %13.4017.86 -PBDT32.7536.73 -11 PBT24.7928.31 -12 NP16.7419.30 -13

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 7:54 AM IST

