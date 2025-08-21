Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Properties wins bid for Telangana Housing Board project in Kukatpally, Hyderabad

Godrej Properties wins bid for Telangana Housing Board project in Kukatpally, Hyderabad

Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Godrej Properties announced that it has participated in an e-auction conducted by the Telangana Housing Board (TGHB) for Residential Group Housing, where GPL has emerged as the highest bidder for ~ 7.825 acre land parcel in Kukatpally (KPHB), Hyderabad, with a total combined bid value of Rs 547.75 crore, according to the bid status intimation email issued by e-auction facilitator MSTC. TGHB shall issue the allotment letter after following the due process.

The land parcel is strategically located in a prime location in Kukatpally, in close proximity to HITEC City, and will offer an estimated revenue potential of ~Rs 3,800 crore comprising premium residential apartments of varied configurations.

This acquisition builds on the success of GPL's recent launches in Hyderabad, including Godrej Madison Avenue at Kokapet and Godrej Regal Pavilion at Rajendranagar. With this new project, GPL has further strengthened its presence in one of India's most dynamic real estate markets.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

