Godrej Properties wins bid for Telangana Housing Board project in Kukatpally, Hyderabad

Godrej Properties announced that it has participated in an e-auction conducted by the Telangana Housing Board (TGHB) for Residential Group Housing, where GPL has emerged as the highest bidder for ~ 7.825 acre land parcel in Kukatpally (KPHB), Hyderabad, with a total combined bid value of Rs 547.75 crore, according to the bid status intimation email issued by e-auction facilitator MSTC. TGHB shall issue the allotment letter after following the due process.

The land parcel is strategically located in a prime location in Kukatpally, in close proximity to HITEC City, and will offer an estimated revenue potential of ~Rs 3,800 crore comprising premium residential apartments of varied configurations.