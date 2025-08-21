Julius Baer Capital India Pvt standalone net profit declines 7.52% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.07% to Rs 114.30 crore

Net profit of Julius Baer Capital India Pvt declined 7.52% to Rs 16.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.07% to Rs 114.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 101.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.114.30101.9919.3823.4422.1523.9122.1523.9116.4717.81

