Prostram Info Systems emerges as L1 bidder from KPTCL

Prostram Info Systems said that it has been declared as lowest bidder (L-1) by Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation (KPTCL) for setting up of 150 MW/ 300 MWh standalone battery energy storage system (BESS) in Karnataka.

The project will be established at the 400 kV Doni substation (220 kV voltage level) in Gadag District, Karnataka, with viability gap funding (VGF) under tariff based global competitive bidding and on build own operate basis.

The company will receive a rental of Rs 2.54 lakh/MW/month (i.e. yearly rental of Rs. 45.72 crore on 150MW/300 MWh) for period of 12 years along with VGF funding of Rs 27 lakh per MWh or 30% of capital cost for BESS, whichever is lower.