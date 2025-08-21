Shanti Gold International standalone net profit rises 174.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.08% to Rs 292.78 crore

Net profit of Shanti Gold International rose 174.08% to Rs 24.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 22.08% to Rs 292.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 239.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.292.78239.8313.126.3034.3313.1632.9111.7824.648.99

