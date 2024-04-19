Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gokaldas Exports launches QIP; floor price at Rs 789.99/share

Gokaldas Exports launches QIP; floor price at Rs 789.99/share

Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Gokaldas Exports announced that its board has approved opening of Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) of equity shares with floor price Rs 789.99 per equity share.

The companys board approved the opening of the issue on Thursday, 18 April 2024 with face value Rs 5 per equity share.

The floor price of Rs 789.99 is at a discount of 2.19% to Thursdays closing price of Rs 807.70 on the BSE.

The company has said that it will not provide discount above 5% discount on the floor price given.

The Issue price will be determined by the company in consultation with the book running lead manager appointed in relation to the Issue.

The Fund Raise Committee is scheduled to be held on April 23, 2024 to inter alia, consider and approve the issue price of Equity Shares to be issued pursuant to the QIP, including any discount.

Gokaldas Exports is engaged in manufacturing and exporting of readymade garments for men, women, and children and caters to the needs of several leading international fashion brands and retailers. The company has more than 20 manufacturing facilities, primarily in and around Bangalore.

The company has reported 25% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 30.4 crore on a 6% rise in total income to Rs 559.8 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Q3 FY23.

The scrip rose 0.48% to trade at Rs 811.60 on the BSE

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 1:07 PM IST

