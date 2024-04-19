Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Motilal Oswal edges higher on bonus share issue proposal

Motilal Oswal Financial Services gained 3.26% to Rs 2149.85 after the company said that its board will meet on Friday, 26 April 2024, to consider a proposal for declaration of bonus equity shares.

At the same meeting, the companys board will also consider and approve the audited financial results (standalone & consolidated) for the quarter and the year oended on 31 March 2024.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services is a financial services company. Its offerings include capital markets businesses (retail broking, institutional broking & investment banking), asset & wealth management (asset management, private equity & wealth management), housing finance & equity-based treasury investments.

The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 659.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 226.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Revenue rose 67.27% to Rs 1766 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

