Gold Rock Investments consolidated net profit rises 2031.51% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Gold Rock Investments rose 2031.51% to Rs 15.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 1465.69% to Rs 15.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.15.971.0298.0078.4315.610.7715.560.7315.560.73

