HEG consolidated net profit rises 90.98% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.94% to Rs 478.38 crore

Net profit of HEG rose 90.98% to Rs 83.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 43.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 14.94% to Rs 478.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 562.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.478.38562.4013.9915.41169.13106.81118.5759.4283.4043.67

