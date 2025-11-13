Gold Rock Investments standalone net profit declines 40.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 31.75% to Rs 1.44 crore

Net profit of Gold Rock Investments declined 40.78% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 31.75% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1.442.1177.0887.681.101.831.061.791.061.79

