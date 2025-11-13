NINtec Systems consolidated net profit rises 20.89% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.05% to Rs 41.69 crore

Net profit of NINtec Systems rose 20.89% to Rs 7.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 23.05% to Rs 41.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 33.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.41.6933.8824.5624.2311.009.1110.378.707.876.51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News