NINtec Systems consolidated net profit rises 20.89% in the September 2025 quarter

NINtec Systems consolidated net profit rises 20.89% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 9:21 AM IST
Sales rise 23.05% to Rs 41.69 crore

Net profit of NINtec Systems rose 20.89% to Rs 7.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 23.05% to Rs 41.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 33.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales41.6933.88 23 OPM %24.5624.23 -PBDT11.009.11 21 PBT10.378.70 19 NP7.876.51 21

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

