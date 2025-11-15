Golden Legand Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 1802.27% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2210.24% to Rs 76.70 crore

Net profit of Golden Legand Leasing & Finance rose 1802.27% to Rs 8.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2210.24% to Rs 76.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.76.703.3223.4227.1112.530.8811.880.588.370.44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News