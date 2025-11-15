Star Delta Transformers standalone net profit rises 38.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.41% to Rs 43.61 crore

Net profit of Star Delta Transformers rose 38.33% to Rs 3.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.41% to Rs 43.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 36.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.43.6136.839.889.264.503.874.313.673.972.87

