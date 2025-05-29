Goodricke Group reports standalone net loss of Rs 36.57 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.22% to Rs 131.84 crore

Net Loss of Goodricke Group reported to Rs 36.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 75.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.22% to Rs 131.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 130.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 20.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 69.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.80% to Rs 929.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 823.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

131.84130.25929.44823.98-37.92-51.792.07-5.47-40.95-66.3728.57-44.94-45.55-71.468.73-65.62-36.57-75.8320.06-69.30

