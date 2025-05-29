Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty June futures trade at discount

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 5:55 PM IST
Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty June 2025 futures closed at 24,965, a premium of 131.4 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,833.60 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 81.15 points or 0.33% to 24,833.60.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slumped 8.86% to 16.42.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The June 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 26 June 2025.

First Published: May 29 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

